One dead, 20 displaced following apartment fire in Kansas City’s Northland

grice@kcstar.com

A 78 year old woman was killed and at least 20 residents were displaced following a two-alarm fire Friday afternoon at the Northland Heights Apartments near Northwest 85th Terrace and Barry Road in Kansas City, North.

Deputy Chief James Walker of the Kansas City Fire Department said the cause of the fire was under investigation. As is customary in a fatal fire, the Kansas City Police Department bomb and arson squad are helping with the investigation, Walker said.

Aside from the victim, Walker said no other injuries were reported.

Authorities have not released the name of the victim. Several of her grandchildren arrived at the scene.