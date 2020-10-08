Wrongful death suit filed against Kansas City police following man’s suicide in cell

The husband of a man who died after he was found unresponsive in his holding cell at a Northland police station in December has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners.

Terry “TJ” Farmer, director at the La Petite Academy in Liberty, had been arrested on suspicion of drunken driving and was taken to a hospital twice while in custody, according to police. He died at the hospital Dec. 31.

In the civil lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court in Kansas City, Bradley J. Farmer alleges detention officers at the Shoal Creek Patrol Division failed to provide proper medical care to Terry Farmer when they knew he was suicidal.

The lawsuit alleges that police were negligent after they placed Terry Farmer in a holding cell, where he later used the metal telephone cord to hang himself.

Video surveillance showed that Farmer hung on the telephone cord for nearly 12 minutes before detention workers entered his holding cell.

“It was a tragic loss to Mr. Farmer,” said Mark Kelly, an attorney for Farmer. “Due to what happened there was clear neglect on behalf of the police department failing to monitor for a medical condition that they were aware of and they are responsible for it.”

Sgt. Jacob Becchina, a police department spokesman said, “it was a tragedy and our heart goes out to the family, but we can’t comment.”

According to police reports, Farmer was arrested shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 27, when police were dispatched to an injury crash at Northeast Hill Road and North Oak Trafficway in Kansas City.

Shortly after the wreck, Brad Farmer arrived at the scene and asked the officers to keep an eye on his husband. Brad Farmer explained that his husband had mental and emotional conditions that might be exacerbated by the arrest, and that “Terry might present a danger to himself,” according to the lawsuit.

Before taking Farmer to Shoal Creek, an officer reassured Brad Farmer that his husband would be safe in custody, and that ‘they can see in the cells with cameras,’ the petition alleged.

Farmer told an officer that he was taking Xanax, which has known side effects including paranoia or suicidal ideations.

According to police, officers saw visible signs of impairment from Farmer and took him to the Shoal Creek station at 6801 NE Pleasant Valley Road.

About 10:45 p.m., officers decided Farmer needed medical treatment and an ambulance took him to a hospital, according to police.

Farmer was released back into police custody, Becchina said. Police took him back to Shoal Creek for booking about 12:34 a.m.

At 2:10 a.m., Becchina said, Farmer was found unresponsive in his cell. Officers gave first aid and an ambulance took Farmer to the hospital again. He was in critical condition.

Farmer was in a medical coma until he died on Dec. 31. His death was ruled a suicide, police said Thursday.

The lawsuit alleges Farmer should have been taken to a psychiatric facility instead of a jail cell.

The police department was negligent because workers ignored Farmer’s “obvious and severe mental illness, including depression, anxiety, and bipolar disorder, exacerbated by his intoxication and substantial risk of suicide,” the lawsuit alleged.