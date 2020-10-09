Join our discussion about trust in police and reducing gun violence in Kansas City

Join American Public Square at Jewell and The Kansas City Star for the first of three programs in our series Gun Violence in Missouri: Seeking Solutions.

Speakers To be announced

Kansas City is on pace for its worst year of gun violence on record. Efforts to reduce shootings have long been frustrated by a lack of trust between police and communities of color.

Join American Public Square at Jewell and The Kansas City Star at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 22 for the first of three digital programs in our series Gun Violence in Missouri: Seeking Solutions. Our first program will focus exclusively on Kansas City, where we will examine the relationship between police, community trust, and the escalation of gun violence in our city.

Our expert panel will address the history of policing in communities of color, as well as public health perspectives on gun violence. We will explore the root causes of increased violence, and we’ll take the conversation further to identify actionable common ground among a diverse group of participants. Join us as we look toward possible solutions to these distressing issues for the greater good of our community.