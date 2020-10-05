Kansas City Star Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Local

I-435, I-70 interchange near Arrowhead Stadium completed ahead of schedule

The new interchange at Interstate 70 and Interstate 435 near Arrowhead and Kauffman stadiums is officially completed, the Missouri Department of Transportation announced Monday in a release.

The $47 million project was completed a few months ahead of schedule, although there will be various short-term lane closures in the area for project clean up, according to the release.

The new “partial turbine” interchange is the the first of its kind in the Kansas City metro area. Its design is aimed at making it safer and less congested in the heavily traveled corridor on the east side of the metro.

Gone are the less traditional left-lane I-435 exit ramps to I-70. Traffic now uses right-lane exits and loop ramps. The project also included full bridge replacements.

For nearly two years, local businesses and commuters have dealt with closures and detours. The project especially affected sports fans headed to and from the Truman Sports Complex to see the Kansas City Chiefs and the Kansas City Royals play.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

In addition to project clean up, nighttime paving operations will take place along I-435 and I-70 this fall.

Both eastbound and westbound I-70 will be reduced to one lane between from Blue Ridge Cutoff and Manchester Trafficway beginning at 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday for asphalt paving work. Crews will work until 5 a.m. during the work week and as late as 9 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

KC Blotter newsletter: Crime, courts, more

Stay up-to-date on crime, courts and other stories from around the Kansas City region. Delivered to your inbox every morning, Monday-Saturday.

SIGN UP
Related stories from Kansas City Star
Profile Image of Robert A. Cronkleton
Robert A. Cronkleton
Robert A. Cronkleton gets up very early in the morning to bring readers breaking news about crime, transportation and weather at the crack of dawn. He’s been at The Star since 1987 and now contributes data reporting and video editing. He has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Rockhurst College, where he studied communications and computer science.
  Comments  
Local news has never been more important
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited digital access to the news that matters to your community.

#readlocal

Joco Diversions

Nature lesson: It’s nice when kids learn but sweet when they still need parents a bit

Joco Diversions

She’s now an expert on Zoom. See if you recognize these characters in your meetings

Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service