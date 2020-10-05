I-435, I-70 interchange near Arrowhead Stadium completed ahead of schedule

The new interchange at Interstate 70 and Interstate 435 near Arrowhead and Kauffman stadiums is officially completed, the Missouri Department of Transportation announced Monday in a release.

The $47 million project was completed a few months ahead of schedule, although there will be various short-term lane closures in the area for project clean up, according to the release.

The new “partial turbine” interchange is the the first of its kind in the Kansas City metro area. Its design is aimed at making it safer and less congested in the heavily traveled corridor on the east side of the metro.

Gone are the less traditional left-lane I-435 exit ramps to I-70. Traffic now uses right-lane exits and loop ramps. The project also included full bridge replacements.

For nearly two years, local businesses and commuters have dealt with closures and detours. The project especially affected sports fans headed to and from the Truman Sports Complex to see the Kansas City Chiefs and the Kansas City Royals play.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

In addition to project clean up, nighttime paving operations will take place along I-435 and I-70 this fall.

Both eastbound and westbound I-70 will be reduced to one lane between from Blue Ridge Cutoff and Manchester Trafficway beginning at 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday for asphalt paving work. Crews will work until 5 a.m. during the work week and as late as 9 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

KC Blotter newsletter: Crime, courts, more Stay up-to-date on crime, courts and other stories from around the Kansas City region. Delivered to your inbox every morning, Monday-Saturday. SIGN UP