Kansas City Star Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Local

Body found in car that was pulled from pond near Paola: Miami County Sheriff Office

The Miami County Sheriff’s office is investigating after a body was found in a car pulled from a pond, Friday night.

According to a Facebook post shared by the sheriff’s office just before 11:30 p.m., officers were called to a pond on 327th Street west of Lookout Road near Paola because a car had been found in the pond.

On 10/2/20 Deputies were called to a vehicle in a pond on 327th Street, west of Lookout Rd. Osawatomie Fire Department...

Posted by Miami County, Kansas Sheriff on Friday, October 2, 2020

The Osawatomie Fire Department removed the car from the pond and found the driver dead inside. No one else was in the car, the Miami County Sheriff’s Office said.

The death is being investigated by the sheriff’s office and the Paola Police Department.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8744.

Profile Image of Katie Bernard
Katie Bernard
Katie Bernard covers Kansas crime, cops and courts for the Kansas City Star. She joined the Star in May of 2019. Katie studied journalism and political science at the University of Kansas.
  Comments  
Local news has never been more important
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited digital access to the news that matters to your community.

#readlocal
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service