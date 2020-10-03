Body found in car that was pulled from pond near Paola: Miami County Sheriff Office

The Miami County Sheriff’s office is investigating after a body was found in a car pulled from a pond, Friday night.

According to a Facebook post shared by the sheriff’s office just before 11:30 p.m., officers were called to a pond on 327th Street west of Lookout Road near Paola because a car had been found in the pond.

The Osawatomie Fire Department removed the car from the pond and found the driver dead inside. No one else was in the car, the Miami County Sheriff’s Office said.

The death is being investigated by the sheriff’s office and the Paola Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8744.