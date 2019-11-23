Kansas City police officer injured in two-vehicle crash Saturday

A Kansas City police officer was injured in a two-vehicle crash while responding to an incident Saturday afternoon, according to a news release from the police department.

The wreck happened just before 12:15 p.m.

Kansas City police said in a statement that the officer was on a motorcycle, which was headed west on 97th Street. Police said the officer was “using both visual and audible emergency equipment” when a Honda Accord turned in front of the motorcycle.

The officer, who had been passing the Honda on the left, struck the driver’s side of the car as it turned left near the intersection of 97th and Jarboe streets.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

The officer was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening. Police said the officer was expected to be released from the hospital.

The driver of the Honda was not injured, police added.

KC Blotter newsletter: Crime, courts, more Stay up-to-date on crime, courts and other stories from around the Kansas City region. Delivered to your inbox every morning, Monday-Saturday. SIGN UP