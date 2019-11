Hundreds of people flocked to Union Station on Monday to see Union Pacific’s Big Boy steam locomotive No. 4014. The 1.2 million-pound steam engine traveled over a million miles before it was retired in 1961. The last of its kind in operation, the Big Boy departs at 8 a.m. Tuesday to continue on its tour celebrating the 150th anniversary of the transcontinental railroad.

