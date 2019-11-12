78-year-old Florida man reported missing; Silver Alert issued in Blue Springs

A 78-year-old Florida man has been reported missing and cellphone records indicate his last known location was Blue Springs, according to a news release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

James A. Madden left Clearwater, Florida, around 6:30 a.m. Nov. 9 to travel to Utah or California. The highway patrol states his vehicle, a gray 2007 Chrysler Town and Country car with a Florida license plate, was last seen near the Interstate 70 corridor in Blue Springs.

Madden’s family has been unable to reach him and is concerned he may be a victim of an internet scam and may be in danger, the highway patrol says.

Madden is described as a white male, is 6 feet 1 inch tall, about 150 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. Authorities say he speaks with a British accent.

Madden has been diagnosed with dementia and a traumatic brain injury.

An Endangered Silver Advisory has been issued by Blue Springs police in connection to the missing persons report.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Blue Springs Police Department at 816-228-0150.