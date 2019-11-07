New Vietnam exhibit part of Veterans Day weekend at WWI Museum and Memorial

The National WWI Museum will be host to several events this weekend to recognize Veterans Day.

As part of its weekend-long celebration, the museum will open the exhibition “The Vietnam War: 1945-1975” on Friday (it will run through May 31). Other highlights will be World War I Research Stations and a display of a Bell UH-1 Iroquois “Huey” helicopter, both running all weekend. The Veterans Day Ceremony (10 a.m. Saturday) will feature dignitaries, musical performances and a keynote address by Pellom McDaniels III, a former Kansas City Chiefs player and current curator of the African American Collections at the Rose Library at Emory University. 816-888-8100. theworldwar.org. Museum admission free for veterans and active duty military, $5-$9 for public.

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday-Monday, Nov 10-11; at National WWI Museum and Memorial