Man electrocuted while working near 79th, State Line Road in Prairie Village

One person was electrocuted while working at a job site in Prairie Village Tuesday afternoon, police said in a news release.

According to Prairie Village police, officers were called just before 1:30 p.m. to the 7900 block of State Line Road in reference to a medical emergency.

Police found 48-year-old Michael T. Young dead at the scene.

Police said it appeared the worker was killed “after an apparent accidental death by electrocution.”

In an email to the The Star, police said Young was a painting contractor.

The investigation was ongoing. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been notified, police added.

