Update: Police locate parents of toddler found wandering Kansas City neighborhood

Police have located the parents of a toddler found wandering a Kansas City neighborhood early Thursday, police said.

The child was found about 8:30 a.m. in the area of East 93rd Street and Bales Avenue, which is near the Canyon Creek apartments and townhomes, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

Police sent out a notice about 9:45 a.m. that the parents had been found and that they parents were in touch with detectives, who are investigating the circumstances that led up to the child being found unattended, police said.

