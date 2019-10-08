Local

Juvenile on bicycle struck by vehicle in Fairway; police investigation ongoing

An 11-year-old boy who was riding a bicycle was struck by a vehicle Tuesday in a Fairway neighborhood, according to police.

The incident was reported after 5 p.m. near Reinhardt and Howe drives.

Fairway police said the child was taken to a hospital, where he remained Wednesday. The victim’s condition has not been released.

The driver of the vehicle called 911 after the crash and remained at the scene, according to Fairway Police Chief David Brown.

Brown said the Shawnee Police Department’s traffic unit is helping with the investigation.

This story has been updated with additional information from Fairway police.

