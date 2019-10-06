Local
Death investigation closes eastbound I-70 as fans head to Chiefs game
Police closed eastbound Interstate 70 near Arrowhead Stadium Sunday afternoon to investigate a death, a Kansas City police spokesman said.
The investigation took place as fans headed to Sunday night’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Indianapolis Colts.
The death was not considered suspicious, according to Kansas City police Maj. Stacey Graves.
Officers responded about 3:15 p.m. to the area of I-70 and Sterling Avenue on a reported injury crash. When a crew with the Kansas City Fire Department arrived, it found a man dead inside of the vehicle, according to Graves.
Eastbound I-70 was closed at Interstate 435, the Missouri Department of Transportation announced on Twitter shortly after 4 p.m.
The transportation department urged those headed to the game to beware of the police activity.
The Kansas City Chiefs tweeted that eastbound traffic on I-70 was being diverted to southbound I-435. Fans attempting to access Blue Ridge Cutoff were being told to take I-435 south to Eastwood Trafficway and then use Sni-A-Bar Road to access blue Ridge Cutoff.
Fans could also use Missouri 350 to 63rd Street to Blue Ridge Cutoff to get to Gates 3 and 4.
Westbound I-70 had one lane closed east of the stadium. Fans looking for alternatives could take 23rd Street or U.S. 40 highway.
