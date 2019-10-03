The Star will host Java with a Journalist at library’s North-East branch on Saturday

The Star and the Kansas City Public Library invite you to join us at the North-East Branch on Saturday for the next Java with a Journalist to discuss local issues important to the community.

The event will begin at 10:30 a.m. and features an hour of conversation with Star Vice President and Editorial Page Editor Colleen McCain Nelson and reporters Mará Rose Williams and Joyce Smith.

Williams covers education issues and Smith covers restaurants and retail news.

Coffee and pastries will be provided. RSVP is required as space is limited.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Call the library at 816-701-3483 or visit kclibrary.org for details.

Where: Kansas City Public Library North-East Branch, 6000 Wilson Road

When: Saturday, Oct. 5, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.