Flood-prone shopping center, former home of Coach’s Bar & Grill razed near Indian Creek
The last time Coach’s Bar & Grill flooded it nearly cost two people their lives.
Late in July of 2017 the bar’s owner and his business partner had to be rescued by firefighters when rising floodwaters from nearby Indian Creek quickly trapped them inside the building. They had to be rescued through the roof by Kansas City firefighters. It was the sixth time Coach’s and the businesses housed in the same building near 103rd and Wornall had flooded.
The retail center will no longer be at risk of flooding because it is being torn down. Demolition crews started razing the property Monday.
The city acquired the vacant property in 2018. Along with buildings on the plot, crews will tear out the parking lot and return the area to green space in an effort to ease flooding in the area.
The project is expected to be completed by December.
