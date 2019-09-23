Interstate 70 shut down as police negotiate with person who threatened to jump: KCPD

Local

Traffic on Interstate 70 at Sterling Avenue was shut down Monday after a person threatened to jump from the highway overpass, according to Kansas City police.

The police department posted a tweet just before 6 p.m. asking motorists to avoid the area. Negotiators were working at the scene.

No other information was immediately available.

Profile Image of Glenn E. Rice
Glenn E. Rice
Glenn E. Rice covers crime, courts and breaking news for The Kansas City Star, where he’s worked since 1988. Rice is a Kansas City native and a graduate of the University of Central Missouri.
