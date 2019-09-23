Interstate 70 shut down as police negotiate with person who threatened to jump: KCPD

Interstate 70 shut down as police negotiate with person who threatened to jump
Traffic on Interstate 70 at Sterling Avenue was shut down Monday after a person threatened to jump from the highway overpass, according to Kansas City police. The police department asked motorists to avoid the area.
Traffic on Interstate 70 at Sterling Avenue was shut down Monday after a person threatened to jump from the highway overpass, according to Kansas City police.
The police department posted a tweet just before 6 p.m. asking motorists to avoid the area. Negotiators were working at the scene.
