Interstate 70 shut down as police negotiate with person who threatened to jump: KCPD

Traffic on Interstate 70 at Sterling Avenue was shut down Monday after a person threatened to jump from the highway overpass, according to Kansas City police.

The police department posted a tweet just before 6 p.m. asking motorists to avoid the area. Negotiators were working at the scene.

TRAFFIC ALERT: I-70 at Sterling is shut down for a police operation. A person is threatening to jump and negotiators are at the scene. Please avoid the area at this time — Kansas City Police (@kcpolice) September 23, 2019

No other information was immediately available.

