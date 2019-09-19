Local
One person dead after vehicle rolls off bridge in KCK, police say
Kansas City, Kansas, police investigate fatal crash at 18th Street Expressway
One person was killed after their vehicle rolled off a bridge on the 18th Street Expressway in Kansas City, Kansas, Thursday evening, police said.
Police were called to investigate the crash on the highway near Kansas Avenue around 6:10 p.m.
Officer Jonathon Westbrook, a Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department spokesman, said the initial investigation suggests that an SUV was traveling south on the highway when it left the roadway and rolled off a bridge.
The driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Police have not released the victim’s identity.
The cause of the wreck remains under investigation by the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department’s Traffic Support Unit/Critical Collision Response Team.
