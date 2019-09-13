Local

KC police investigating after 4-year-old girl found alone on city street at 4 a.m.

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response

Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. By
Up Next
Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. By

An investigation is underway after a 4-year-old girl was found walking alone about 4 a.m. Friday.

The girl was spotted near Blue Parkway and Lawn Avenue.

The police were called and the child was taken to a hospital to be checked out, said Capt. Tim Hernandez, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

Officers were able to get in touch with the girl’s parents and continue to investigate how she came to be outside.

Related stories from Kansas City Star
Profile Image of Katie Moore
Katie Moore
Katie Moore covers crime and justice issues for The Star. She is a University of Kansas graduate and was previously a reporter in her hometown of Topeka, Kansas.
  Comments  