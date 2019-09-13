Local
KC police investigating after 4-year-old girl found alone on city street at 4 a.m.
An investigation is underway after a 4-year-old girl was found walking alone about 4 a.m. Friday.
The girl was spotted near Blue Parkway and Lawn Avenue.
The police were called and the child was taken to a hospital to be checked out, said Capt. Tim Hernandez, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.
Officers were able to get in touch with the girl’s parents and continue to investigate how she came to be outside.
