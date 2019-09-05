Silver Alert: Police search for missing 91-year-old Independence man with Alzheimer’s

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts are used by local law enforcement to notify the public that someone has gone missing. Here’s what you need to know about what each color code means. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts are used by local law enforcement to notify the public that someone has gone missing. Here’s what you need to know about what each color code means.

Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 91-year-old Independence man with Alzheimer’s disease.

Robert E. Turner was last seen about 8 a.m. Thursday leaving his home in the 16100 block of Cogan Lane, according a Facebook post by the Independence Police Department.

Turner is described as a white male, about 6 feet tall, weighing about 162 pounds. He is bald and has blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a western style shirt and blue jeans.

Turner drives a red 2010 Ford Focus with Missouri disabled license plate of BN34K.

Anyone who has seen him is asked to call 911, their local law enforcement or Independence police at 816-836-3600.