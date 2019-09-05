Local
Silver Alert: Police search for missing 91-year-old Independence man with Alzheimer’s
Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 91-year-old Independence man with Alzheimer’s disease.
Robert E. Turner was last seen about 8 a.m. Thursday leaving his home in the 16100 block of Cogan Lane, according a Facebook post by the Independence Police Department.
Turner is described as a white male, about 6 feet tall, weighing about 162 pounds. He is bald and has blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a western style shirt and blue jeans.
Turner drives a red 2010 Ford Focus with Missouri disabled license plate of BN34K.
Anyone who has seen him is asked to call 911, their local law enforcement or Independence police at 816-836-3600.
