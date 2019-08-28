Internet outage at Kansas City International Airport affecting some airlines, tenants

Excavators eat away at KCI Terminal A to make way for new single terminal Demolition of terminal A at KCI is well underway, as progress continues on tearing down the old airport and the sorting of recyclable materials becomes a priority for work crews. New construction will begin in this fall and conclude in early 2023. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Demolition of terminal A at KCI is well underway, as progress continues on tearing down the old airport and the sorting of recyclable materials becomes a priority for work crews. New construction will begin in this fall and conclude in early 2023.

The Kansas City International Airport said Wednesday afternoon that an “off-airport fiber cut” has caused an internet outage that’s affecting some of the airlines and tenants, it said in a tweet.

Joe McBride, an airport spokesman, said in an email that they didn’t know when service is expected to be restored.

The issue began around 2:30 p.m. when the Kansas City Aviation Department received reports from some tenants that they had no internet connectivity, McBride said.

The airlines affected by the outage have been “able to check in passengers, but at a much slower pace,” he said.

“Some flights inbound to Kansas City are being held in the destination city and sent on a metered basis so aircraft do not ‘stack up’ in Kansas City since outbound flights may depart late,” McBride said.

Meanwhile, the airport said its asking passengers to check their flight status at flykci.com or on the airlines’ websites; arrive early; check in online before coming to the airport or use their cellphone to check in; and have a printout of their boarding passes or get their boarding pass on their cellphone and head to their gate if they don’t have bags to check in.

An off-airport fiber cut has caused an internet outage that is impacting several airlines this afternoon. Please check with your airline for updated flight status. — Kansas City International Airport (@KCIAirport) August 28, 2019