Brighter, calmer day expected in Kansas City as temperatures flirt with 80 degrees

It will be a much calmer and brighter day on Tuesday as pleasant weather settles across the Kansas City metro area for the next few days, according to FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.

“Later on today we are anticipating our temperatures to be flirting with 80 degrees,” Ritter said. “Several of us will stay in the upper 70s, but most of us will enjoy sunshine throughout the day and we will see some spots in the lower 80s .”

Those venturing outside should expect ample sunshine. The UV index will be high, so people should plan on using sunscreen, she said.

Ragweed pollen is high, remaining a big issue for allergy suffers, Ritter said.

The dry and calmer weather is a big change from Monday’s weather, which saw strong to severe storms blow through the metro.

At Kansas City International Airport, 1.4 inches of rain fell Monday, bringing total rainfall so far this year to 39.74 inches. Normal rainfall for a year in Kansas City is 38.86 inches, the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill said on its Facebook page Monday.

For the water year, which runs from October to September, a total of 55.13 inches of rain has fallen in Kansas City, making this the fourth wettest year on record. The record is 57.87 inches, which was set during the water year that began in October 1960 and ended in September 1961, according to the weather service.

With a little more than a month to go, Kansas City is just 2.74 inches from tying that record.

The next chance of storms will be later in the work week, when the possibility of rain returns on Friday and Saturday, according to the weather service.