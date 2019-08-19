After neighbors sued, Missouri cattle feedlot near Powell Gardens says it is closing

Drone video: Missouri cattle feedlot’s plan to expand divides neighbors Valley Oaks Steak's feedlot and slaughterhouse, located near dozens of houses and three miles from Powell Gardens, wants to expand its operation along U.S. highway 50. The plan has caused quite a stink with many nearby residents. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Valley Oaks Steak's feedlot and slaughterhouse, located near dozens of houses and three miles from Powell Gardens, wants to expand its operation along U.S. highway 50. The plan has caused quite a stink with many nearby residents.

Citing economic strains, a steak company that had been trying to add thousands of cattle to its feedlot near Powell Gardens, igniting a legal battle with nearby residents, announced Monday it was closing.

In a Facebook post, Valley Oaks Steak Company in Johnson County said it became a “lightning rod for individuals and organizations opposed to animal agriculture operations.”

“For the future of all Missourians, urban and rural, we hope that people will rely on the science of modern agricultural techniques and methods, and not be swayed by persons and organizations who sow seeds of fear and distrust for their own personal gain and profit,” the company said in a statement.

Dozens of Jackson County property owners filed a lawsuit last month that contended they could not escape the odor emanated by the company’s operations. They said they were fed up with the insects and other quality of life issues.

The company had applied for a permit to allow its feedlot to expand from 999 cattle to 6,999.

Valley Oaks executives and the Missouri Cattlemen’s Association previously said the expansion would have added dozens of jobs to the area and benefited nearby producers of livestock and grain. Valley Oaks had already employed about 80 people.

The company’s plan to expand divided Lone Jack, a city of about 1,000 residents about 40 miles southeast of downtown Kansas City.

Hundreds of letters were sent to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources in opposition of the proposal.

Shortly after Missouri’s DNR mailed out notices about the feedlot’s request to expand, someone fired gunshots around a family farm of the owner, killing three cows. The company noted the cows’ deaths in its statement Monday.

“Unfortunately, we have been stalked, threatened and slandered,” the company said. “Our children have been targeted, bullied and threatened.”

Powell Gardens, a botanical garden three miles away in Johnson County, Missouri, had expressed concern that the company’s operation, with its smell and waste runoff, would be a “potential threat to the beauty and peace” of the attraction.

Homeowners’ distress within the last year was evident by yard signs that sprouted around Lone Jack urging “Say NO to Valley Oaks” and no to concentrated animal feeding operations.

Launched in 2016, Valley Oaks began with fewer than 999 cattle. The DNR in March issued the company a permit so it could handle up to 6,999 head of cattle, though it could not expand because of a court order.

“In our view, opponents engaged in fear-mongering for their own economic benefit, or simply pre-judged Valley Oaks based on inaccurate information,” the company said in its statement Monday. “Instead of examining the science and visiting our facility to see the reality for themselves, we and our families were made the subject of relentless personal attacks.”