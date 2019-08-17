2 injured in motorcycle crash on Merriam Lane in KCK, police say

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

Kansas City, Kansas, police were investigating a motorcycle crash that left two people injured Saturday night.

The crash happened just before 7 p.m. on Merriam Lane near South 28th Street.

According to a statement from police, it appeared the motorcycle was traveling west “at a high rate of speed” when it came to a sudden stop, causing the driver and a passenger to be thrown from the motorcycle.

The driver sustained injuries that were considered life-threatening. He was listed in critical condition.

The passenger, a woman, had serious injuries and was listed in stable condition Saturday night.

Part of Merriam Lane was closed Saturday night as police investigated.

The wreck remained under investigation by the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department’s Traffic Support Unit/Critical Collision Response Team.

