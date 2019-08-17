Local
2 injured in motorcycle crash on Merriam Lane in KCK, police say
Kansas City, Kansas, police were investigating a motorcycle crash that left two people injured Saturday night.
The crash happened just before 7 p.m. on Merriam Lane near South 28th Street.
According to a statement from police, it appeared the motorcycle was traveling west “at a high rate of speed” when it came to a sudden stop, causing the driver and a passenger to be thrown from the motorcycle.
The driver sustained injuries that were considered life-threatening. He was listed in critical condition.
The passenger, a woman, had serious injuries and was listed in stable condition Saturday night.
Part of Merriam Lane was closed Saturday night as police investigated.
The wreck remained under investigation by the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department’s Traffic Support Unit/Critical Collision Response Team.
