2 injured in motorcycle crash on Merriam Lane in KCK, police say

Kansas City, Kansas, police were investigating a motorcycle crash that left two people injured Saturday night.

The crash happened just before 7 p.m. on Merriam Lane near South 28th Street.

According to a statement from police, it appeared the motorcycle was traveling west “at a high rate of speed” when it came to a sudden stop, causing the driver and a passenger to be thrown from the motorcycle.

The driver sustained injuries that were considered life-threatening. He was listed in critical condition.

The passenger, a woman, had serious injuries and was listed in stable condition Saturday night.

Part of Merriam Lane was closed Saturday night as police investigated.

The wreck remained under investigation by the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department’s Traffic Support Unit/Critical Collision Response Team.

Kaitlyn Schwers
Kaitlyn Schwers covers breaking news and crime at night for The Kansas City Star. Originally from Willard, Mo., she spent nearly three years reporting in Arkansas and Illinois before returning to Missouri and joining The Star in 2017.
