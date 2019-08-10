Local
Possible electrical shock, fall kills man at Church & Dwight in Harrisonville: police
Police were investigating after a man died from injuries he sustained at a consumer goods manufacturing plant Friday afternoon in Harrisonville.
According to a news release posted on the Harrisonville Police Department’s Facebook page, officers and Harrisonville Emergency Services were called to the Church & Dwight Co. plant at 1607 Anaconda Road in reference to a workplace injury at 12:38 p.m.
Arriving officers found that a man had possibly suffered an electrical shock, causing him to fall. He sustained blunt force trauma to the head, the news release said.
Employees rushed to the man’s side and began giving the man CPR and used a defibrillator.
He was taken to Cass Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Police identified him on Saturday as 44-year-old William Johnson.
According to Fox 4, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration was called to investigate the incident.
Church & Dwight Co. did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Saturday.
