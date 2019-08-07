Ramp from southbound I-35 to Overland Parkway/U.S. 69 closed for bridge repairs

Heads up, Chiefs fans: Construction near Arrowhead Stadium will affect traffic Matt Killion, a Missouri Department of Transportation engineer, and Mark Donovan, the Chiefs team president, describe some of the measures being taken to accommodate traffic during upcoming Chiefs games at Arrowhead Stadium. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Matt Killion, a Missouri Department of Transportation engineer, and Mark Donovan, the Chiefs team president, describe some of the measures being taken to accommodate traffic during upcoming Chiefs games at Arrowhead Stadium.

The ramp that carries traffic from southbound Interstate 35 to Overland Parkway/U.S. 69 in Lenexa has closed for bridge repairs, according to the Kansas Department of Transportation.

The $3.7 million project got underway Saturday and is expected to be completed by December. The ramp to Overland Parkway/U.S. 69 will remain closed for the duration of the project.

About 72,000 vehicles per day use that stretch of Overland Parkway/U.S. 69.

Traffic is being detoured along southbound I-35 to eastbound Interstate 435 where drivers then pick up U.S. 69. Drivers headed to destinations along U.S. 69 south of 87th Street Parkway will need to follow the detour.

Drivers should allow extra time and expect intermittent road closures on I-35 in both directions near the bridge due to overhead work, according to the transportation department.

During the project, crews will replace the deck of the Overland Parkway/U.S. 69 bridge over I-35 and reconstruct pavement on the exit ramp from southbound I-35 to the southern approach of he bridge.