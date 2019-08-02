Local

Interstate 49 South reopened after multi-vehicle crash in Grandview, MoDOT says

Part of Interstate 49 in Grandview was closed for about half an hour Friday afternoon due to a multi-vehicle crash, the Kansas City district of the Missouri Department of Transportation said in a tweet.

MoDOT posted a tweet about the crash at 3:48 p.m.

The wreck was reported in the southbound lanes of the interstate near Main Street.

Around 4:15 p.m., Kansas City Scout showed the southbound lanes reopened to traffic.

