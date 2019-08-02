Local

Cement truck overturns, shutting down part of Interstate 29 in Kansas City

Cement truck overturns at I-35, I-29 split in Northland spilling contents

A cement truck overturned spilling its load and shutting down the southbound lanes of I-29 near Davidson Road. By
Up Next
A cement truck overturned spilling its load and shutting down the southbound lanes of I-29 near Davidson Road. By

A cement truck overturned Friday afternoon, causing authorities to shut down part of Interstate 29 in the Northland.

The crash happened just before 3 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-29 near Davidson Road.

Minor injuries were reported. The driver of the truck was taken to a hospital as a precaution, Kansas City police said.

Police said a van was also involved in the wreck.

All of the southbound lanes of the interstate were closed as a result of the crash, the Kansas City district of the Missouri Department of Transportation said in a tweet. The closure was expected to last 2 to 3 hours.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol assisted at the scene.

Profile Image of Kaitlyn Schwers
Kaitlyn Schwers
Kaitlyn Schwers covers breaking news and crime at night for The Kansas City Star. Originally from Willard, Mo., she spent nearly three years reporting in Arkansas and Illinois before returning to Missouri and joining The Star in 2017.
  Comments  