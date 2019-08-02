Cement truck overturns, shutting down part of Interstate 29 in Kansas City

Cement truck overturns at I-35, I-29 split in Northland spilling contents A cement truck overturned spilling its load and shutting down the southbound lanes of I-29 near Davidson Road. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A cement truck overturned spilling its load and shutting down the southbound lanes of I-29 near Davidson Road.

A cement truck overturned Friday afternoon, causing authorities to shut down part of Interstate 29 in the Northland.

The crash happened just before 3 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-29 near Davidson Road.

Minor injuries were reported. The driver of the truck was taken to a hospital as a precaution, Kansas City police said.

Police said a van was also involved in the wreck.

All of the southbound lanes of the interstate were closed as a result of the crash, the Kansas City district of the Missouri Department of Transportation said in a tweet. The closure was expected to last 2 to 3 hours.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol assisted at the scene.