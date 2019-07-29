Unidentified body pulled from Missouri River downstream from Kansas City

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

An unidentified body was pulled from the Missouri River downstream from Kansas City Sunday afternoon, the Missouri Highway Patrol reported.

The body was found about 2 p.m. near the Camden Bend of the MIssouri River, which is northwest of Wellington in rural Lafayette County. The body was caught in brush while floating in the river.

Other details of the body were not released by the highway patrol.

The body was taken to a funeral home after being recovered. The highway patrol classified the incident as a drowning, but an autopsy will be performed.