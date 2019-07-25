Teenager was raped by supervisor at city-owned sports complex in Gardner: lawsuit

What is sexual violence? Sexual violence is a social and public health problem in the U.S. The National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey says nearly 1 in 2 women and 1 in 5 men experienced sexual violence victimization other than rape at some point in their lives. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sexual violence is a social and public health problem in the U.S. The National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey says nearly 1 in 2 women and 1 in 5 men experienced sexual violence victimization other than rape at some point in their lives.

A Gardner teenager is suing the city after she says she was repeatedly sexually assaulted and ultimately raped by her supervisor at a job working for a city-owned sports complex.

The teen and her father, who are identified by their initials in the lawsuit, said the city failed to protect the 16-year-old despite knowledge that her supervisor regularly engaged in sexual harassment.

The federal lawsuit was filed Tuesday in the U.S District Court in Kansas City, Kansas.

The City of Gardner did not respond to the Star’s request for comment in time for publication.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

According to the lawsuit, the teen started working at the sports complex in May 2018 as a seasonal employee cleaning and maintaining fields. She was regularly scheduled to work alone with her 21-year-old male supervisor, another seasonal employee.

When they worked together, the suit says, her supervisor often made unwelcome sexual advances and comments. He allegedly sexually assaulted her four times on city property during May and June.

The suit does not describe the nature of the assaults but says the supervisor warned the teen that if she did not comply he would “get her ‘in trouble.’”

About 11 p.m. on June 28, the suit says, the supervisor raped the teen on top of her car after they had worked a shift alone together.

Throughout the assault the teen repeatedly said “I don’t want to do this,” and told her supervisor that she needed to get home, according to the suit.

On July 15, the lawsuit says, the teen reported the assault to Gardner Police and was placed on administrative leave by the city.

The Star requested a copy of the police report but has not yet received it.

The lawsuit alleges sex discrimination, Fourteenth Amendment violations, and denial of due process by failing to respond to or prevent discrimination and harassment.