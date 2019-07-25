When feds start death penalty again, Kansas killer will be among first 5 executed

20 years ago Jennifer Long was murdered: What happened In 1998, Jennifer Long left high school early and disappeared. Years later, Wesley Purkey admitted to abducting, raping and murdering her in his Lansing home. Twenty years later, she will have a memorial to honor her. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In 1998, Jennifer Long left high school early and disappeared. Years later, Wesley Purkey admitted to abducting, raping and murdering her in his Lansing home. Twenty years later, she will have a memorial to honor her.

The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday announced it has scheduled the executions of five death-row inmates across the country, including a Kansas man who in 1998 raped and killed a 16-year-old Kansas City girl before dismembering her body.

The executions would be the first carried out by the federal government since 2003.

In a statement, Attorney General William P. Barr said Wesley Ira Purkey, 67, was among five inmates scheduled to be executed. Barr said he directed the head of the Federal Bureau of Prisons to adopt a proposed addendum clearing the way for the federal government to carry out the death penalty for the first time in nearly two decades.

Purkey’s execution is set for Dec. 13.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Then 46, Purkey, a ex-convict high on crack, drove into Kansas City on Jan. 22, 1998, from his home in Lansing, Kansas. He spotted Jennifer Long, a shy brunette tomboy, walking on the sidewalk away from East High School.

He pulled alongside and asked the teen — who had her share of disruption at home — if she wanted to party. She got in the truck.

Inside his basement, Purkey raped Jennifer, stabbed her repeatedly when she tried to escape and then, using an electric chainsaw during two days, cut her body into pieces and burned her remains inside a fireplace, fueled by logs and diesel fuel. He eventually dumped her ashes 200 miles away in a septic pond in Clearwater, Kansas, south of Wichita.

Nine months after Purkey killed Jennifer, he was arrested for the murder of 80-year-old Mary Ruth Bales, who had been beaten to death with a claw hammer. He planned to cover up the killing by burning the house to the ground. But before Purkey could set the flame, a neighbor spotted him lurking in Bales’ backyard, and he was arrested.

In March 2000, Purkey pleaded guilty to the murder in Wyandotte County District Court and was handed a life sentence.

Then in October 2001 — nearly four years after Jennifer’s disappearance — he admitted to raping and killing her. Having transported her across the state line, a federal crime, Purkey hoped he could serve his life sentence in what he deemed to be a more comfortable federal prison rather than a state prison.

In November 2003, a jury in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri found Purkey guilty of kidnapping a child resulting in the child’s death. Prosecutors sought the death penalty.

Purkey recanted his confession. But in January 2004, he was sentenced to death nonetheless.

Purkey remained Thursday at U.S. Penitentiary Terre Haute in Indiana, where the five inmates will be executed, according to the federal government.

Family reacts

Jennifer’s stepmother in Kansas City, Marilyn Richards, heard the news of Purkey’s scheduled execution Thursday morning.

“I think it’s closure for Jennifer,” Richards said, “and for the other woman who was killed by his hand. I think it is closure for both families.”

Richards said she had considered attending the execution.

“I decided against it. It would be a really negative experience,” she said. She also said she had mixed feelings about the death penalty.

“I will just light a candle and blow it out and say a prayer for her.”

Richards said she is glad to see the process resume. “We’ve waited a long time.”

Childhood friend Michelle McDaniel has long helped keep Long’s memory alive, working last year to get a memorial bench established for Jennifer along a walking trail in Independence.

“I’m all for it,” McDaniel said of resuming the execution. “I know it’s not possible, but if he was reintroduced to society there is obviously no rehabilitation for him. I think you have to be willing to participate in rehabilitation and he has proven, repeatedly, that he is not. If they said it was going to be life in prison, I would be fine with that also, because I feel like he’s still punished.

But I feel like, for him, the death penalty is more appropriate.”

She feels that Purkey has misused the legal system over the years, filing appeal after appeal. “I mean he is clearly not taking his victims into account.”

“I feel like it is some justice for Jennifer. We know he will never be able to hurt another person like he hurt her and Mary Ruth Bales and his first attempted victim in Kansas.”

Federal executions

Attorney General Barr in his announcement said the five inmates set to be executed have “exhausted their appellate and post-conviction remedies.”

Those inmates include Dustin Lee Honken, who was convicted in 2004 of shooting and killing five people in Iowa, and Daniel Lewis Lee, a member of a white supremacist group who in 1999 was convicted of murdering a family of three, according to prosecutors.

Additional executions would be scheduled later, according to the Justice Department.

In his statement, Barr said the Justice Department has sought the death penalty “against the worst criminals, including these five murderers, each of whom was convicted by a jury of his peers after a full and fair proceeding.”

“The Justice Department upholds the rule of law,” Barr said, “and we owe it to the victims and their families to carry forward the sentence imposed by our justice system.”

In 2014, following a botched state execution in Oklahoma, then-President Barack Obama directed the department to conduct a broad review of capital punishment and issues surrounding lethal injection drugs, according to The Associated Press.

It remains unclear today what came of that review and whether it will change the way the federal government carries out executions.

That review has been completed and the executions can continue, the Justice Department said.

Executions on the federal level have been rare. The government has put to death only three defendants since restoring the federal death penalty in 1988.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.