The Star will host Java with a Journalist at Trails West library in Independence

The Star and the Kansas City Public Library invite you to join us at the Trails West Branch in Independence on Saturday for the next Java with a Journalist to discuss local issues important to your community.

The event will begin at 10:30 a.m. and features an hour of conversation with Star reporters Kevin Hardy and Katie Moore and editors Eric Nelson and Kathy Lu.

Hardy is an enterprise business writer and Moore is a writer on the breaking news team.

Coffee and pastries will be provided. RSVP is required as space is limited. Call the library at 816-701-3483 or visit kclibrary.org for details.

Where: Kansas City Public Library Trails West Branch. 11401 E 23rd St., Independence

When: Saturday, July 27 at 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.