‘I want people to know’: Woman speaks about boyfriend’s arrest by ICE in Kansas City

Cheyenne Hoyt told a group of people gathered at a news conference Tuesday that the U.S. government is tearing her family apart.

Hoyt spoke at a church in Kansas City, for a gathering organized by local immigration activists from the Metro Organization for Racial and Economic Equity, or MORE2, and Advocates for Immigrant Rights & Reconciliation at All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church, 4501 Walnut Street.

Hoyt had witnessed, and recorded on video, the arrest Monday of her boyfriend Florencio Millan, 32. They were in his car with their two children when an ICE agent approached them and, in the course of arresting Millan, shattered one of the car’s windows.

She said the ICE agents never told them the name of the person they were looking for or showed them a warrant. The ICE agents were accompanied by officers of the Kansas City Police Department. The department has said they were providing backup to the federal agents as they would any law enforcement organization.

“I just want people to know that this is happening in the community,” Hoyt said.

She said her 11-year-old son, who was in the car during the arrest, wants to move because he doesn’t feel safe.

Members of the activist groups were critical of the police department for its role in the arrest, and said the department should disassociate itself from ICE.