Olathe city court to waive parking fines in exchange for new school supply donations

The Olathe Municipal Court has announced it will, for a limited time, waive outstanding parking tickets in exchange for new school supplies that will be distributed to students.

The campaign runs through Aug. 16 and allows motorists to have their fines eliminated if they bring in new school supplies with a receipt worth half of their outstanding fine to the Olathe Municipal Court, 1200 S. Harrison Street.

The motorist will receive full credit toward their fine, effectively getting a 50% discount.

The school supplies will be donated to the Olathe Public Schools Foundation, which will distribute them to students in Olathe.

“This is the first time we have done something like this,” said Kristi Orbin, court administrator. “This is kind of a test run for us to see how well we do. What spurred the idea is we have seen other courts in other areas of the country who have done this.”

The offer doesn’t apply to commercial vehicle parking violations. Up to $50 in school supplies can be donated per person.

The school supplies that will be accepted include 17-18” backpacks, sticky notes, primary color markers, No. 2 pencils, 1 and 3-inch three-ring binders, scissors, spiral, single-subject notebooks, five-tab, three-ring index dividers, pocket folders without prongs, 12-24 set colored pencils, dry erase markers, pencil bags or boxes, glue sticks, glue bottles, tissue boxes, highlighters, pens, hand sanitizer, wide-ruled, loose-leaf paper and bleach-free cleaning wipes.