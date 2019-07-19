Motorist killed in two-vehicle collision on Cleveland Avenue in Kansas City

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

A 27-year-old man was killed late Thursday in a two-vehicle collision at 55th Street and Cleveland Avenue, according to Kansas City police.

Officers responded to the crash just after 11 a.m. The victim was eastbound on 55th Street when the Saturn sedan he was driving collided into a southbound Chevrolet SUV. The driver died at the scene. His name has not been released.

A passenger in the Saturn was taken to a nearby hospital with non life-threatening injuries. The driver of the SUV was not injured.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW