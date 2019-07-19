Local

Motorist killed in two-vehicle collision on Cleveland Avenue in Kansas City

A 27-year-old man was killed late Thursday in a two-vehicle collision at 55th Street and Cleveland Avenue, according to Kansas City police.

Officers responded to the crash just after 11 a.m. The victim was eastbound on 55th Street when the Saturn sedan he was driving collided into a southbound Chevrolet SUV. The driver died at the scene. His name has not been released.

A passenger in the Saturn was taken to a nearby hospital with non life-threatening injuries. The driver of the SUV was not injured.

