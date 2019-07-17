Presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg to visit KC’s tiny home village for veterans

13 vets to move into tiny houses from the Veterans Community Project in KC Thirteen homeless veterans got a look Monday at the furnished tiny houses they will call home for the next six to 12 months. The Veterans Community Project also got a chance to show the public the first phase of the “Veterans Village” taking shape Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Thirteen homeless veterans got a look Monday at the furnished tiny houses they will call home for the next six to 12 months. The Veterans Community Project also got a chance to show the public the first phase of the “Veterans Village” taking shape

Presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg will be joined by Mayor-elect Quinton Lucas and Jason Kander Wednesday morning on a tour of Kansas City’s tiny home community for veterans.

Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and Kander, are both veterans.

Earlier this week Veterans Community Project, a local nonprofit focused on ending veterans’ homelessness, announced Kander will lead a national expansion of the nonprofit into eight more locations.

The organization constructed the 13-home village at 89th and Troost where veterans can live rent-free while receiving comprehensive assistance and work to find permanent housing.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

In October, Kander withdrew from the Kansas City mayoral race to focus on his mental health.

Lucas was elected mayor last month.

Buttigieg is among more than 20 candidates seeking the Democratic nomination. The top 20 will take the stage July 30 and 31 for the second primary debate.