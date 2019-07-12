KCTV5, KSMO-TV warns viewers DISH may drop stations over contract dispute

Television stations KCTV5 and KSMO-TV issued a statement Friday, July 12, 2019, saying the DISH Network could drop the stations from its lineup if they fail to reach an agreement soon. This is a Google Maps image of KCTV5 from May 2018. Google Maps

Two television stations in Kansas City, KCTV5, a CBS affiliate, and KSMO-TV, issued a statement Friday, saying the DISH Network could drop the stations from its lineup if they fail to negotiate a deal soon.

The stations’ programming, including local news and CBS shows, will not be available to DISH customers as of 6 p.m. Monday if an agreement isn’t completed, the statement said.

The dispute does not affect viewers from all other cable and satellite companies serving Kansas City, and KCTV5 and KSMO-TV will still be available over the air.

“KCTV 5/KSMO-TV has been trying for months to get DISH Network to negotiate seriously,” Chuck Poduska, the stations’ vice president and general manager, said in the statement. “Reaching a deal and preventing a blackout is our top priority.”