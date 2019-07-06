47-year-old killed in one-vehicle crash Friday in rural Cass County

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)

A 47-year-old driver was killed in a one-vehicle crash Friday in rural Cass County, according to an online crash log from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

It happened around 4:15 p.m. in an area north of Cleveland.

According to the highway patrol, a 1992 Chevrolet vehicle was traveling south on State Route D, also known as Holmes Road, and was approaching 223rd Street when it crossed the center line. The driver overcorrected and lost control of the vehicle, causing it to go off the roadway and overturn, the highway patrol said.

The driver, identified as Kristen M. Yeager of Independence, was pronounced dead.

The highway patrol’s report said Yeager was not wearing a seat belt.