Kansas City police investigate fatal crash in the Northland

Kansas City police said one person died Friday evening in a wreck near a ramp from Interstate 435 to Missouri 152 in the Northland.

It was reported around 5:30 p.m.

Police said it appeared a vehicle lost control and crashed.

The victim, who was the only person in the vehicle, was killed in the crash, police said. Their identity has not been released.

The ramp is expected to be closed for two to three hours as police investigate, Kansas City Scout tweeted.

Police said the ramp from Missouri 152 West to I-435 North was also closed.

Kaitlyn Schwers

Kaitlyn Schwers covers breaking news and crime at night for The Kansas City Star. Originally from Willard, Mo., she spent nearly three years reporting in Arkansas and Illinois before returning to Missouri and joining The Star in 2017.

