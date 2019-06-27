Woman, 3 children injured in multi-vehicle crash in south Kansas City, police say

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

Kansas City police were investigating a crash Thursday night that left a woman in critical condition and three children injured.

It was reported around 8:45 p.m. at Blue Ridge Boulevard and 87th Street.

According to Sgt. Bill Mahoney, an accident investigation supervisor with Kansas City police, a northbound Chevrolet Tahoe appeared to strike a median south of the intersection, slide out of control and hit a white car that was headed south. The car was then propelled into a Nissan SUV that was stopped at the light, facing east.

The driver of the Tahoe was not reported injured, but Mahoney said three children inside the vehicle were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

The driver of the white car, a woman, was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the Nissan was not injured.

The investigation into the crash was ongoing.