Got an overdue Kansas City library book? Here’s why the late fees will be canceled

If an overdue fine is keeping you from visiting a Kansas City library, there’s good news — you won’t have to pay it.

The Kansas City Public Library forgave $250,000 in overdue fines and will no longer charge late fees on any materials starting Monday, July 1.

The changes were announced Friday at the library’s southeast branch at 6242 Swope Parkway. Library director Crosby Kemper III, Mayor-elect Quinton Lucas, Councilwoman Alissia Canady and Turn the Page executive director Mike English spoke during the announcement.





Library spokeswoman Talia Evans said fees accumulated over the past four years totaled about $250,000. It’s unlikely the library would have collected most of that, she said, and it’s more important for patrons to have access to the library’s resources.

Last year the library received about $70,000 in overdue fees, a small portion of its operating budget.

Evans said the library isn’t concerned that people won’t return books.

Items will still have due dates. If checked out materials aren’t returned within 14 days after the due date, they will be considered lost. Lost and damaged items will still accrue fees. If a lost item is returned, the fee will be erased.