A kitten survived for days trapped in a shipping container while two others died

The push for a new KC animal shelter Teresa Johnson, CEO of KC Pet Project, gave a tour of the Kansas City Animal Shelter on Raytown Road in March 2017. Since then, KC has moved forward with building a new animal shelter in Swope Park. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Teresa Johnson, CEO of KC Pet Project, gave a tour of the Kansas City Animal Shelter on Raytown Road in March 2017. Since then, KC has moved forward with building a new animal shelter in Swope Park.

A kitten who likely spent days trapped in a shipping container is alive and being cared for by the Kansas City Pet Project, the city animal shelter announced Thursday.

The kitten, named Cargo by shelter staff, was found late Wednesday afternoon by an employee of a local shipping company. In the container with Cargo were two already dead kittens.

The type of container the kittens were found in is one that often isn’t opened for one or two weeks, according to the employee.

Cargo was severely dehydrated and starving when he arrived at the shelter, but was given fluids and soft food during emergency treatment by KC Pet Project workers.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

He went home with a veterinary technician who fed him overnight and in the morning. According to the shelter, Cargo is starting to move on his own.

“We’re happy to report that this morning he is already feeling better and starting to be able to move on his own,” the news release said. “He also needs some critical socialization due to his young age and all that he has been through.”

Cargo is being fostered by a veterinary technician while he receives medical care. He was one of 47 kittens brought to the shelter Wednesday.