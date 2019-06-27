11-year-old child is missing in Kansas City; police ask for help finding him

How to report a missing person Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing.

Police are looking for an 11-year-old boy who disappeared Sunday from a Kansas City neighborhood.

The Kansas City Police Department asked for help finding Keenan Lee, who was last seen in the 2900 block of Garfield Avenue, which is near Spring Valley Park.

Keenan, who is considered in danger, is a black male about 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a black T-shirt, blue gym shorts and black Nike flip-flops when he disappeared. He needs daily medicine and medical care, police said.

Police asked anyone who sees the child to call 911 immediately. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Kansas City Police Department’s Missing Persons Section at 816-234-5136.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW