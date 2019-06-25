Fire at Olathe Montessori school causes $100,000 in damage

Fire broke out early Tuesday at Montessori school in Olathe, causing about $100,000 in damage, according to fire officials. The fire was reported around 1 a.m. at the Agape Montessori School at 143rd Street and Black Bob Road.
Fire broke out early Tuesday at Montessori school in Olathe, causing about $100,000 in damage, according to fire officials.
The fire was reported around 1 a.m. at the Agape Montessori School at 143rd Street and Black Bob Road, according to the Olathe Fire Department.
An automatic fire alarm system was activated and fire crews responded to extinguish the blaze.
A fire investigator determined that a bathroom exhaust fan ignited the fire, which was contained to the attic.
