Fire at Olathe Montessori school causes $100,000 in damage

The fire was reported around 1 a.m. at the Agape Montessori School at 143rd Street and Black Bob Road, according to the Olathe Fire Department.

An automatic fire alarm system was activated and fire crews responded to extinguish the blaze.

A fire investigator determined that a bathroom exhaust fan ignited the fire, which was contained to the attic.

No injuries were reported and the school was temporarily closed.

