77-year-old driver critically injured after two-vehicle crash in the Northland

A 77-year-old Kansas City man is in critical condition after his SUV collided with a pickup truck Thursday afternoon in the Northland, Kansas City police said.

The crash happened just before 1:30 p.m. at Cookingham Drive and Skyview Avenue.

According to police, preliminary investigation showed a Dodge Ram truck, traveling north, was at a stop sign when it pulled out into the path of a westbound Kia Sportage.

Two people in the Kia were taken to a hospital, including the driver, a 77-year-old man who was listed in critical condition.

The driver of the Dodge truck was not reported injured.

