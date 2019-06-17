Worker hit in head by object that fell from crane at Children’s Mercy building site

Construction worker injured at Children’s Mercy building site A construction worker was injured Monday at a Children's Mercy building site in downtown Kansas City. An object fell from a crane and hit the worker in the head, fire officials said. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A construction worker was injured Monday at a Children's Mercy building site in downtown Kansas City. An object fell from a crane and hit the worker in the head, fire officials said.

Kansas City firefighters rescued a construction worker at Children’s Mercy Hospital after he was hit on the head by an object that reportedly fell from a crane.

The incident was reported just after 9 a.m. at the construction site at 23rd and Oak streets. Firefighters used a crane to remove the worker from the eighth floor of the building that is under construction there, said Kansas City Deputy Fire Chief James Walker.

The elevator at the construction site only went to the sixth floor. Fire crews used ropes and a stokes basket on the exterior of the building to lower the injured worker, Walker said.

The worker was conscious and was taken to a hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.





Children’s Mercy is building a new research tower at the site. The tower will be the tallest building on Hospital Hill and the glass facade on its north side will be visible from downtown Kansas City.

Details of how the accident occurred were not immediately available.