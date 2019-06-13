Missouri elementary school principal on leave after gun tweet to Parkland survivor

Meet the AR-15, the weapon of choice in many recent U.S. mass shootings What is an AR-15? The controversial assault rifle, and other similar firearms, have become the go-to weapon in many of the recent United States mass shootings. Here's how it works and why it concerns some Americans. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK What is an AR-15? The controversial assault rifle, and other similar firearms, have become the go-to weapon in many of the recent United States mass shootings. Here's how it works and why it concerns some Americans.

A Platte County Elementary school principal is on leave because of tweets on his personal account responding to a call for federal funding of gun violence research, Platte County School District spokesperson Laura Hulett said Thursday.

Chad Searcey, principal of Compass Elementary school, was placed on paid administrative leave immediately after the district learned of the tweets on Wednesday. The social media posts were made on Tuesday, according to a news release.

“We understand why the public response has been strong with regard to student safety in our nation’s schools,” the release said. “We intend to address the situation immediately and in a manner consistent with our Board of Education policies, as well as our goal of ensuring a safe and caring environment for our students, staff, and community.”

Hulett confirmed the school placed Searcey on leave, Thursday.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Screen shots posted on Twitter Wednesday show Searcey responding to a post by David Hogg, a survivor of the Parkland, Florida school shooting last year.

Join @AMarch4OurLives and @bradybuzz in the #WeNeedtoKnow campaign to get Congress to fund gun violence research.



Record your own video explaining why we need to find gun violence research and tag your congressman and senators with #WeNeedtoKnow https://t.co/ynkGEYUh0q — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) June 11, 2019

it’s things like this that make me so thankful that i am no longer a student at platte county. @PlatteCountyR3 @PCHSHalls this is disturbing and absolutely disgusting. this man is an ELEMENTARY SCHOOL PRINCIPAL. i have no words. do something. pic.twitter.com/qSQPuEFxvU — sm (@meyerrsarah) June 12, 2019

In his response Searcey posted three photos of men and children with guns, #Merica is written on one photo, according to the screen shots.

This isn’t going away. It’s disgusting on so many levels. The explanation for your tweet negates your apology. #MarchForOurLives #Parkland #GunControlNow pic.twitter.com/YIqAioEj7B — Heather (@AMpplH8r) June 12, 2019

The tweets and Searcey’s account were no longer accessible on the site Thursday morning.