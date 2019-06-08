Body of 56-year-old man found in Blue Springs Lake, highway patrol says

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was investigating Thursday, June 6, 2019, after it said a 56-year-old man drowned in Blue Springs Lake. This is a Google Maps image of the lake from 2019. Google Maps

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was investigating earlier this week after it said a 56-year-old man drowned in Blue Springs Lake.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

According to the highway patrol’s online incident report, the man was seen casting a net near the spillway. Then, about an hour later, someone saw the man’s body floating face down in the water.

A bystander pulled the man out of the water.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The victim was identified by authorities as Bernard L. Lindsey, an Independence resident.

His body was taken to the Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office.