Fire breaks out at Mill Valley High School in Shawnee; no injuries reported

Shawnee Fire Marshal Corey Sands said firefighters were called to Mill Valley High School late Thursday, June 6, 2019, after a fire broke out around the outside the building.

Firefighters were called to Mill Valley High School in Shawnee late Thursday night after a fire broke out around the outside the building.

Shawnee Fire Marshal Corey Sands said crews got the call around 9:30 p.m.

“Made a quick knockdown of the fire ... They went inside to look for extension and found a little bit in the roof line. Got that taken care of pretty quick,” Sands said, adding that there were no injuries.

In a statement, Unified School District No. 232 said the fire was contained to the exterior of the school where demolition work was underway for expansion.

“Construction crews began demolishing a portion of the school within the last few days to make way for an expansion on the north side of the building. The fire appears to have started in the area of the debris,” the school district said in a statement. “We are grateful that our emergency systems worked as planned, which is why the fire department arrived so quickly. There were no school activities taking place at the time of the fire and no fire damage to the interior.”

Sands said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Crews from Overland Park and Lenexa assisted at the scene.

Difficult to see, but there’s some damage and smoke coming from Mill Valley High School tonight. Looks like building was undergoing renovation. Lots of firefighters here. pic.twitter.com/pKSwM0MFwR — Kaitlyn Schwers (@kaitlynschwers) June 7, 2019