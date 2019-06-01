Son of late Sen. John McCain accepts Truman award on father’s behalf in Independence

Sen. John McCain dies at 81 after cancer battle After stopping medical treatment for his brain cancer, John McCain, six-term Arizona senator and 2008 Republican presidential nominee, died {in his home} at age 81. The senator and former Navy pilot would have turned 82 next week. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK After stopping medical treatment for his brain cancer, John McCain, six-term Arizona senator and 2008 Republican presidential nominee, died {in his home} at age 81. The senator and former Navy pilot would have turned 82 next week.

The city of Independence presented a posthumous award honoring the late U.S. Sen. John McCain on Saturday.

Sen. McCain was named the 2019 recipient of the Harry S. Truman Public Service Award earlier this year. The ceremony took place Saturday morning at the Truman Memorial Building in Independence with the late senator’s son, Doug McCain, accepting the award on his father’s behalf.

The city of Independence presents the award each year to “an outstanding American citizen who best typifies and possesses the qualities of dedication, industry, ability, honesty and integrity that distinguished President Harry S. Truman.”

“Sen. John McCain gave to his country throughout his life, and we are honored to celebrate his legacy by awarding him the Harry S. Truman Public Service Award,” Mayor Eileen Weir said in a statement in April announcing the award recipient. “President Truman played a unique role in our country’s history, and this award has become nationally recognized. This is something all Independence residents should be proud of.”

Sen. McCain is the 45th person to receive the award.

Past honorees include former presidents Jimmy Carter, Gerald Ford and Bill Clinton; World War II veteran and U.S. Sen. Robert J. Dole; veterans of the Iraq and Afghanistan Wars; former U.S. Sen. Jack Danforth; as well as patriotic women Coretta Scott King, Margaret Truman Daniel, Mother Clara Hale and Mary Jean Eisenhower; and University of California President and former Secretary of Homeland Security Janet Napolitano.