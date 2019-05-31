Center schools superintendent resigns abruptly. District, board are mum on why

Sharon Nibbelink became superintendent of the Center school district in 2015. She stepped down last week. Center school district

Center schools are looking for a new superintendent to lead the small south Kansas City district.

After four years on the job, Sharon K. Nibbelink resigned last week, leaving the district where she had spent almost her entire education career.





Assistant Superintendent Michael Weishaar will serve as acting superintendent until someone is named to the job permanently.

District officials declined to comment on the reasons for Nibbelink’s resignation.

But it came after a significant number of district leaders exited during her leadership, including the principals at the district’s only high school and middle school and an assistant principal.

Most of the district’s statement announcing Nibbelink’s resignation was devoted to praising the entire staff for dedication to students and “long hours and commitment” to make schools better.

As for the superintendent, the statement simply said: “Center’s Board of Education expresses its appreciation for Dr. Nibbelink’s service to Center and wishes her the best in her future endeavors.”

Nibbelink started with the district in 1992, serving first as a counselor and rising to high school principal and then district administrator. She became superintendent in March 2015, succeeding David Leone, who retired after over 40 years in education.





In April, the district won more than 80 percent voter support for a $48 million, no-tax-increase bond to build a new elementary school and expand another. It also will pay to update all district buildings and improve school security.

It was the first bond issue passed in the district in 10 years. Center is one of the 14 districts located in Kansas City.

With an annual budget of $38 million, the district has 2,700 students and a 90 percent graduation rate. More than 87 percent of students qualify for free and reduced-price meals.